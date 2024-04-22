Northern Ireland's Attorney General has ordered a fresh inquest into the death of Joe McCann in 1972.

The 24-year-old, who was an Official IRA commander, was shot dead in disputed circumstances by an Army patrol in Joy Street in Belfast's Market area.

The decision comes after an earlier prosecution against soldiers collapsed at Belfast Crown Court in 2021.

The move comes ahead of the May 1 deadline when no new Troubles era inquests can be held due to the new legacy law brought in by the Westminster government.

The family have welcomed the decision.

Aine, Joe McCann’s daughter, said: “Like so many other bereaved families we face the reality that as it stands this inquest will not happen, and we could once again be left with the bitter taste of injustice and unanswered questions.

"We remain steadfast and determined to continue in the fight for truth about what happened to our father and this decision gives us renewed hope that this will one day happen.

Solicitor Gary Duffy of KRW Law who represents the family said: "There's a real sense of poignancy to this news coming as it does within days of the government’s shut down on all legacy legal processes.

"It debunks the state propagated myth that conflict ‐ related cases can't be dealt with properly."

