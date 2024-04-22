A jury of eight women and four men has been sworn in for the trial of Jonathan Creswell who denies murdering and raping his partner's sister, showjumper Katie Simpson. The 36-year-old formerly of Briar Hill Gardens in Greysteel is charged with the murder and rape of the 21-year-old originally from Co Armagh in August 2021. The court heard around 70 witnesses will be called and the trial is set to last between four to six weeks. Creswell was released on continuing bail.

Jonathan Creswell attending court. Credit: UTV

Katie Simpson died following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on 3 August 2020.

She died in Altnagelvin Hospital six days later having never regained consciousness. The trial is set to begin on Tuesday.

