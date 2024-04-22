Legislation aimed at quashing the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon IT scandal is to be extended to Northern Ireland.

The blanket exoneration will automatically quash the convictions brought about by the scandal, including 26 in Northern Ireland.

More than 900 were wrongly convicted across the UK and the government has paid out almost £200million in compensation to victims.

Pressure had been mounting on the government to act on the injustice in light of the ITV drama Mr Bates v The Post Office.

When the legislation was first announced there was uncertainty as to if it would apply in Northern Ireland with Stormont ministers calling on the London administration to act.

The first minister, deputy first minister and justice minister welcomed the moved, announced on Monday.

Postal Affairs Minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “We always carefully consider the territorial extent of each piece of legislation and are rigorous in our commitment to devolution. “However, it has become apparent that the Northern Ireland Executive does not have the ability to rapidly address the 26 convictions known to be within its purview. “It has become clear that postmasters in Northern Ireland could have their convictions quashed significantly later than those who were convicted in England and Wales, which would be unacceptable.” First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the move was "the fastest and fairest solution for all".

"This is a prime example of the Executive working together to deliver for people here. Those wrongly convicted have already endured years of emotional and financial stress through no fault of their own.

"They now deserve a swift resolution with their convictions overturned in the quickest and most seamless manner.” Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “This is good news for sub-postmasters in Northern Ireland who have been wronged by the Horizon IT scandal.

"Amending the Westminster legislation is the fastest solution including in terms of accessing financial redress. I sincerely hope those affected take some comfort from knowing there will be no additional delays in having their convictions overturned.” Justice Minister, Naomi Long said: “It was always my view that sub postmasters in Northern Ireland should receive equitable treatment in line with their counterparts in other parts of the UK.

"The amendments to the Westminster Bill will enable the wrongful convictions to be overturned in the quickest possible way and will finally remove the enormous burden and shame that many sub-postmasters have carried for years.

"These victims had their lives overturned in an instant and whilst it will not erase the pain experienced, I hope it will allow the UK Government to deliver financial redress to those affected in the same speedy fashion.”

