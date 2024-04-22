Play Brightcove video

A Queen's University academic has broken the world record for a runner dressed as a scientist at the London Marathon.

Stephen Cochrane, 36, from Portadown, smashed the previous record by around 7 minutes, completing the race in 2:48:51.

"I thought what better way to promote chemistry as a subject and also combine my occupation and hobby into one thing," he told UTV.

"So I set out to beat that record, and that's what I did."

Alongside around 50,000 other runners, Stephen completed the race although he looked very different to most. He wore a QUB lab coat, blue gloves, safety goggles and carried a test tube.

"I was getting, hey doctor, hey scientist. Some people were even focusing in on the logo and shouting hey chemist or even go Queen's! So there was lots of great support.

"And that carries on pretty much through the entire course."

Stephen said he's prepared to dress up once again but only, if it means attaining a new world record.

