Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has defended appointing Robin Swann as Health Minister, despite confirmation he will stand-down ahead of the General Election campaign.

Mr Swann had declared himself a Westminster candidate before Stormont's return in February.

Health unions say that they are disappointed that he is going to stand down to run in the election.

Northern Ireland's health service is in crisis with the longest waiting lists in all of the UK.

The UUP leader said succession planning is already in place and the change would be "seamless". He said he could not say when Mr Swann would depart his office, given an election is yet to be called.

Mr Beattie said: "The simple fact is this, every other party refused to take health. And it was left to the Ulster Unionist Party, the smallest party in the Executive to stand up and take health.

"We needed to hit the ground running. and we hit the ground running by me putting in Robin Swann who know the brief, knew the personalities. But I had already announced him as a candidate in South Antrim. He is running in South Antrim, I don't think he could do two."

Earlier this month, the UUP announced Mike Nesbitt would become Assembly Private Secretary to the Health Minister.

Mr Beattie said Mr Nesbitt was shadowing the minister, "so that when that transition comes, it is absolutely seamless."

"It makes perfect sense to me - it is called succession planning.

There is no difference in what robin is doing now to what his successor will be doing. Because the health service's priorities are the health minister's priorities, are the Ulster Unionist Party's priorities.

"Being health minister is not about personalities, it is about policy."

