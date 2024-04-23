Victims of sex crimes in Northern Ireland could face six months in prison if they publicly name their suspected abusers under a new anonymity law, the High Court has heard. Alleged perpetrators will also unfairly remain protected from identification for up to 25 years after their death by the legislation which stymies public interest journalism, it was claimed. Media organisations have joined forces in an attempt to have sections of the Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 declared legally invalid.

Counsel for the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News contended it was beyond Stormont’s legislative competence to introduce a law said to be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). David Dunlop KC submitted: “Publishers, bloggers and individuals can face up to six months imprisonment as a fairly draconian consequence of expressing one’s freedom of expression.” The Act prohibits disclosing the identity of anyone suspected of sex offences prior to being charged or until they have been dead for 25 years. Passed by MLAs following a review carried out by retired judge Sir John Gillen, it sets Northern Ireland apart from the rest of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Concerns have been expressed that it could prevent the exposure of notorious offenders and risks silencing victims. Lawyers representing both The Irish News and Mediahuis, which publishes the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, Sunday World, Sunday Independent and the Irish Independent, have brought a judicial review challenge against Stormont’s Department of Justice. A separate challenge to the lifetime anonymity clause is also being taken on behalf of Times Media Ltd and other London-based organisations. During two days of legal arguments, competing rights to privacy and freedom of expression protected by Articles 8 and 10 of the ECHR came under judicial scrutiny. According to Mr Dunlop, the “sweeping impact” of the restrictions failed to properly balance the wider interest in bringing information to the public’s attention. “The effect of the legislation is that a victim may face up to six months in prison for seeking to express their rights against someone they perceive to have assaulted them,” he said. Although anonymity continues after the death of a suspect, media organisations can apply to a magistrates court to have it lifted. But disputing justification for the clause, Mr Dunlop insisted it was disproportionate for any prohibition to be maintained. “In virtually, if not every case where someone has died there will be no Article 8 rights engaged whatsoever, yet there’s still a ban on publication of a suspect’s identity unless the publisher is prepared to stump up the funds and make an application to set it aside,” he added. “The category of public interest journalism illustrates there is clearly an interference with Article 10 rights that cannot be justified.” In his closing submissions to Mr Justice Humphreys, counsel maintained: “The (relevant sections) of the 2022 Act are outside the legislative competence of the Northern Ireland Assembly and do not equate to law because they are in breach of the European Convention.” Tony McGleenan KC, responding for the Department, argued that the press were seeking a radical remedy of having legislation declared so fundamentally flawed that it should be expunged. “The intervention to the court is at its most profound,” he said. Highlighting the qualifications to freedom of expression rights, the barrister continued: “There is no carve out for protecting public interest journalism, a concept the applicants have fashioned and rely upon.” Mr McGleenan insisted the Act provides legal certainty and a “temporal limitation” on restrictions which could still be lifted on request to a magistrate. “It shows the Assembly was fully aware of the media interest in publication,” he said. During exchanges the court heard that only the Chief Constable can seek to have the anonymity clause lifted during the lifetime of a suspect who has not been charged with any offence. Using the imaginary example of a hypocritical politician believed to have committed sex crimes, Mr McGleenan suggested that a victim or the press could lobby for police to take that step. “That’s an ultimate safety valve release, it’s not the case that there is nowhere to go,” he added. Reserving judgment in the challenge, Mr Justice Humphreys pledged to give his ruling as soon as possible.

