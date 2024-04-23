The former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is to appear in court later on Wednesday charged with historic sex offences.

The 61-year-old was arrested at the end of March and charged in relation to non-recent sexual allegations.

A woman has also been charged with aiding and abetting additional offences in relation to the same police investigation. Following the revelations, the Lagan Valley MP stood down as DUP leader and the party suspended his membership.

The East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson was appointed interim DUP leader.

It is understood he told the party he will be "strenuously" denying the charges.

Sir Jeffrey, who has had an almost 40-year career in politics, became DUP leader in July 2021. His career started with the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and in 1985, aged 22, he was the youngest person to be elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly. The 61-year-old’s relationship with former UUP leader David Trimble deteriorated when he led a walkout of the 1998 peace talks after opposing the early release of republican and loyalist prisoners. He left the party and joined the DUP in January 2004. He was recognised by the Queen in her 2016 Birthday Honours and was given a knighthood.

It is understood while he will remain MP, he does not intend to contest his seat for the forthcoming election.

