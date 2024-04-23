Play Brightcove video

Taoiseach Simon Harris has apologised on behalf of the state to the families of the victims who died in the Dublin Stardust fire tragedy. Forty-eight people were killed when the blaze ripped through the nightclub in 1981. Two were from Northern Ireland. After a more than 40-year campaign for justice, last week an inquest found that the 48 victims had been unlawfully killed.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said the state failed the families of the Stardust tragedy when “you needed us the most”. Politicians and others gathered in the Irish parliament applauded and got to their feet to welcome the Stardust families who gathered in the public gallery. “I know there have been many times when you thought this day would never come,” Mr Harris said. “I know you were forced to endure a living nightmare which began when your loved ones were snatched from you in a devastating fire. “Their unfinished stories became your story. The defining story of your lives and the lives of your parents and other family members who left this life before ever seeing justice. “I am deeply sorry you were made to fight for so long that they went to their graves never knowing the truth. “Today we say formally and without any equivocation, we are sorry. “We failed you when you needed us the most, from the very beginning we should have stood with you but instead we forced you to stand against us.”

Survivors and the families of the Stardust victims listening in the gallery of the Dail.

Family members gathered in the distinguished visitors’ gallery and public gallery in the Dail chamber to listen to the Taoiseach. Mr Harris said he hopes the apology and statements in the Irish parliament help the Stardust families heal. “I truly hope that the days since last Thursday have marked a turning point and here today in Dail Eireann we finally begin to put things right,” he said. “To bring you in from the cold and end the neglect of 43 years waiting and fighting for the only thing you ever wanted, the truth. Nothing else. No other agenda, just the truth.”

Scene of the Stardust tragedy.

A previous finding in 1982 said the fire had been started deliberately, a theory the families never accepted. That ruling was dismissed in 2009, leading to the latest inquests for the victims, who were aged from 16 to 27 and mostly came from the surrounding north Dublin area. Last Thursday, the jury in the inquest returned a verdict that all 48 victims were unlawfully killed. A majority decision from the seven women and five men found that the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981, was caused by an electrical fault in the hot press of the bar.

