Jonathan Creswell, who was accused of raping and murdering 21-year-old showjumper Katie Simpson in Londonderry in 2020, has been found dead.

A detective inspector informed the court in Coleraine the PSNI and ambulance service were called to a property at 9am on Wednesday morning and the 36-year-old's body was discovered.

The officer told the court a family member confirmed it was Creswell.

Yesterday the trial began in Coleraine.

The Judge told the jury from the information we have now I can discharge you.

The coroner has been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Katie Simpson was murdered in 2020

Katie Simpson died following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on 3 August 2020. She died in Altnagelvin Hospital six days later having never regained consciousness.

Creswell always denied the charges and the trial was expected to last between six and eight weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.