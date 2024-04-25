Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested for allegedly spitting on an officer during Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's court hearing in Newry.

The 37-year-old was later released pending further enquiries.

Police said they are also investigating comments made online about the high-profile court case to determine if any offences have been committed.

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was appeared in person for the first time at Newry courthouse after his arrest and charged for alleged historical sexual offences including rape and gross indecency.

He faces a total of 11 charges, allegedly dating back as far as 1985 and up to 2006.

He has previously indicated that he will strenuously contest the charges.

His wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, also appeared at court, facing charges of aiding and abetting Sir Jeffrey's alleged offences.

Chaotic scenes unfolded outside Newry court house on Wednesday when the couple arrived and left separately with members of the public vying for position to see the defendants.

Members of the local, national and international press were also in attendance with a heavy police presence throughout the hearing.

On Thursday, police defended their operation on the day saying that they were assigned to provide 'a secure and proportionate' response outside the court.

Chief Superintendent Mervyn Seffen said: "There was a large media presence, alongside a smaller number of members of the public, who at times, were pushing and shoving our officers to get closer to the defendants."One of our officers was also spat at by a 37-year-old man, who was a bystanding member of the public. He was arrested later that day, Wednesday 24th April, for assault on police. He has since been released pending further enquiries."We appreciate the high profile nature of this case but always ask that our officers, who are on the ground to keep people safe, are treated with respect."

Police have also said that they are investigating footage posted online by members of the public following the court hearing.“We would also again remind all members of the public that speculation about the identity of victims or the circumstances surrounding this case is illegal and we are actively investigating those who are perpetrating this online and deciding on the most appropriate action to take."This type of speculation along with defamatory comments made about the defendants could have a seriously negative impact on criminal justice proceedings."

The Donaldsons' case will be heard again on 22 May with both not needing to attend the hearing in person.

