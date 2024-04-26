Cancer survivor has "lost hope" of ever getting operation after eight year wait

Play Brightcove video

A woman who has been waiting eight years for breast reconstruction surgery following her battle with cancer has said she has "lost hope" of ever getting the operation.

Cabrini Emerson was speaking after Health Minister Robin Swann claimed many vital services will have to be reduced if Stormont's proposed budget is implemented.

Mr Swann has claimed the draft budget represents a 2 percent cut on health spending last year.

However officials and other parties have said he would actually have a 6 percent increase on his starting point budget.

The BMA has warned against any reduction to health services.

