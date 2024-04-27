A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Co Antrim.

It happened in the West Road area of Portglenone shortly before 10am on Friday.

Police said a man was taken to hospital for treatment on stab wounds to his neck and leg which are not believed to life-threatening.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries," a spokesperson added.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which may assist us with our investigation, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.