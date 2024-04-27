Play Brightcove video

Officers injured

Four police officers have been injured after being assaulted during an arrest in Portadown.

They were called to the Thomas Street area after a man had been hit with a glass bottle. A suspect, who was inside a house, pointed what police believed to be a gun at officers.

A s pecialist team was deployed and during the arrest the PSNI say the 31-year-old man kicked and spat at officers and also tried to bite them.

After an examination, the gun was declared an imitation firearm.

Palestine rally

Michelle O'Neill has addressed a Palestinian Solidarity rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza .

Thousands took to the streets in central London this afternoon in a march that began near the Houses of Parliament.

The demonstration saw the Sinn Fein Vice President address a large crowd at Hyde Park.

Portglenone stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the neck in Co Antrim.

The attack happened in the West Road area of Portglenone yesterday morning. The man was also stabbed in the leg and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder.

Graves damaged

A number of graves have been damaged at the City Cemetery in Londonderry overnight.

The council said staff have been on site since the morning carrying out clean-up and repairs and providing support to families.

Police have identified a male suspect and are following a definitive line of enquiry.

Unionist rally

A political rally in Co Down has heard concerns about a split within unionism.

The rally - with TUV and Reform UK - heard criticisms of the DUP's deal that saw the return of power-sharing.

With the two parties in an electoral pact, they insist they want to create a pan-UK political force.

Olympic hopes

Rhys McClenaghan is turning his attention to the Olympics in Paris after putting on a masterful performance to retain his pommel horse title at the European Championships.

The Ards gymnast says there's still room for improvement, as he looks towards adding Olympic gold to his impressive haul of medals.

Ireland win

Ireland Women have ended their Six Nations campaign with a win over Scotland.

It finished 15-12 to Ireland at the Kingspan Stadium.

The result means they finish the competition in third place - and it seals Ireland's place in the next World Cup.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.