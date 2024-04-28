Play Brightcove video

Asylum seekers

The Irish government is to bring legislation to allow asylum seekers to be returned to the UK.

It's been revealed 80% of recent arrivals into the Republic crossed the Irish border from Northern Ireland.

Controversial legislation at Westminster to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is being blamed.

The Prime Minister says the concerns show the policy is working, while the Taoiseach takes a different view.

Health funding

The head of the Royal College of nursing has urged all political parties to make funding health a priority.

Earlier this week the Health Minister Robin Swann voiced concerns about the amount of money he had been allocated in the budget and the impact that would have on the health service.

Grimason tributes

Tributes have been paid following the death of veteran journalist and broadcaster Stephen Grimason.

The former BBC political editor - who later worked as Stormont's director of communications - passed away aged 67, following an illness.

Earlier this year Mr Grimason was honoured by Queen's University for his services to journalism.

Portadown charges

A 31-year-old man has been charged with five counts of assault on police.

The officers were assaulted in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Thomas Street area of Portadown.

Ulster Championship

Donegal will face Armagh in the final of the Ulster Senior Championship. Jim McGuinness's side outlasted Tyrone with a 18 points to 16 win after extra-time, in a gripping semi-final at Celtic Park this afternoon.

I t comes after Armagh booked their place in the final for a second year in a row. They edged out Down by one point at Clones yesterday.

Larne celebrate

Larne are celebrating after becoming back-to-back Irish League champions.

Yesterday's five-nil win over Coleraine saw them finish the season in style before being presented with the Gibson Cup.

