Man freed on bail after handing himself in to Banbridge shooting investigators

A 34-year-old man has been released on bail after being arrested when he handed himself in to police investigating the attempted murder of another man in Co Down.

The victim, aged 40, remains in a critical condition after being shot in the abdomen by a masked man in the Rathfriland Road area of Banbridge on April 12.

On Monday, a 34-year-old suspect presented himself to police and is to be questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

He has been released on bail after questioning to allow for further police inquiries.

Two other men, aged 39 and 46, were previously arrested in connection with the investigation and were given police bail to allow for further inquiries.

A number of items were seized from a property in the Banbridge area in connection with the incident.

