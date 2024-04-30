A six-year-old boy is in hospital after he was hit by a car in Belfast, police have said.

It happened on the junction of Tennent Street and the Shankill Road on Monday just before 9am.

Police said the boy was seriously injured, although his injuries were not life threatening.

A police statement said: "We received a report that a six-year-old boy was struck by a car at the junction of Tennent Street and Shankill Road at around 8.55am.

"The child was taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries which, at this time, are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area, who may have witnessed the collision with a grey Hyundai i35, to contact police.

"We would particularly appeal to anyone who may have dashcam or other footage available.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1067 of 29/04/24."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.