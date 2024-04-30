Play Brightcove video

The new commission set up to investigate legacy cases for victims of the Troubles is starting work.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery is part of the Government's controversial Legacy Act, which came into force at midnight and puts a stop to legacy inquests and civil cases.

There has been widespread opposition to the law which some believe shuts down access to justice.

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris says he believes the commission will deliver results.

The commission's chief investigator Peter Sheridan says families have already said they are prepared to use the new body, and insists the new arrangements do not mean access to justice is closed.

"I constantly hear people saying 'justice stops on 1 May' - it absolutely does not," Mr Sheridan told UTV.

"I have still the powers of a police officer ... so justice does not stop, and in some ways we're an extension because we can do more than the police did, or the coroner's office did, in our investigations.

"But I fully understand that victims and survivors out there don't know what we can do yet, so this is a job of work, to explain to people how we can help."

From Wednesday, all civil litigation and inquests into Troubles deaths will be stopped. Prosecutions that are currently ongoing will continue to conclusion.

Bereaved families, victims and certain public authorities can request the ICRIR carry out an investigation.

The commission can refer cases for prosecution and can also deliver findings reports based on the balance of probabilities.

The ICRIR will open dedicated telephone, email and postal routes for victims to contact it about investigating their case.

But Troubles victims and survivors have been heavily critical of the Legacy Act, which they believe is shutting down access to justice and truth.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the PSNI "will cooperate fully with the commission in order that families can receive whatever information is known".

He said: “I am very aware that for victim’s families this will be an unsettling and uncertain time.

"Many have sought answers for years into the death of their loved ones and at times have been frustrated in their efforts to learn the truth.

"I want those families to know that should they choose to approach the independent commission in relation to their case that the PSNI will ensure that Sir Declan Morgan and his team have unfettered access to all of the material in those cases.

“In recent weeks, some families have seen inquests run out of time and not able to finish before the 1 May cut-off date or have had to be stopped by a coroner due to matters relating to sensitive information. I know this has taken a significant toll on them.

"To those families I want to stress that should they too choose to approach the commission we will provide any and all material requested by the commission without condition and without redaction."

He continued: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland acknowledges the hurt suffered by families of those murdered during the Troubles.

"I know all too well that past failures to address legacy has resulted in transgenerational trauma and significant damage in public trust and confidence towards the security forces.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will cooperate fully with the Commission in order that families can receive whatever information is known about these tragic events.

“Our Legacy Investigation Branch will continue to review legacy homicide cases that do not fall within the Legacy Act. I will ensure that the needs of victim’s families are at the centre of our approach."

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said he was confident the commission could deliver results if it is “given an opportunity to demonstrate its effectiveness”.

He said: “It is very welcome news that the commission can now proceed to conduct reviews on behalf of families and provide vital information about Troubles-related cases.

“Individuals and families now have access to a dedicated, well resourced and effective mechanism to take forward the task of reviewing their case.

“I encourage all those who continue to seek information, accountability and acknowledgment regarding what happened to them or their loved ones to engage wholeheartedly with the ICRIR.

“In establishing the independent commission, we are doing something that has eluded successive governments since 1998. That is, delivering robust and effective mechanisms for addressing the legacy of the past, and providing more information and answers to families.”

