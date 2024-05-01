Two teenagers have been killed in a crash on the A5.

Police said it happened on the Doogary Road, Omagh on Tuesday night. Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service. “A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene. “The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened. “Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.