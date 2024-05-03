Play Brightcove video

The family of Katie Simpson have told UTV they feel justice was 'robbed' from them after the man accused of murdering the talented showjumper died suddenly 24 hours after the trial started.

"He took that last bit of control I think. But he's not in control anymore. It's us that have the control now with the fun memories of Katie we have", said Colleen McConville, Katie's aunt.

They have called for answers from the PSNI after the chief constable admitted failings in the investigation.

Jonathan Creswell, 36, was charged with the Co Armagh woman's rape and murder.

Last Wednesday, Creswell who was Katie's sister's former partner was found dead at home.

Her family described the heartache of losing Katie and the shock of his sudden death.

The 21-year-old was rushed to Altnagelvin hospital in August 2020 following an incident at a house in Lettershandoney, but died a few days later.

It was claimed Jonathan Creswell strangled Katie out of jealousy and tried to cover it up by making it look like suicide.

The PSNI believed him at the time despite his violent past.

Jonathan Creswell

Yesterday the Chief Constable confirmed a 1,400 page Police Ombudsman report identified there was police misconduct in the initial investigation.

Colleen said: "They just left us down and only for Detective Sergeant James Brannigan and his team there might not have ever been an investigation. The Chief Constable owes us an apology. The family want answers".

Chloe McConville was very close to her cousin Katie, who she described as being amazing and fearless.

The 21-year-old said: "Katie was a role model. She taught me to not be scared of anything. She was like the big sister I never had. She was at the centre of my childhood. We miss her everyday and wish she was still here."

Colleen added: "Katie was so fun-loving and really enjoyed going out. When she was younger she was always just full of life, she got you in a good mood.

"She was just great to be around, like a role model as well."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.