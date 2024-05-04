Play Brightcove video

A5 CRASH FUNERALS

Loving messages exchanged between a teenage couple who were killed in a road crash in Co Tyrone earlier this week, have been shared at one of their funerals. 17-year-old Kamile Vaicikonyteand her 19-year-old boyfriend Jamie Moore died in a single-vehicle crash on the A5 near Omagh on Tuesday. Funeral services for both teenagers were held earlier today.

TRINITY PROTESTS

Students at Trinity College in Dublin are staging a protest over the on-going conflict in Gaza.

They began setting up their tents at the University last night. Organisers have vowed to maintain a “blockade” of the Book of Kells until the university severs all ties with Israel. Memorial benches were used to block an entrance. The scenes in Dublin follow a wave of similar student protests at university campuses across the US. Trinity College said the encampment was “unauthorised”.

PENSIONER ATTACK

A man in his 70s has been punched in the head in an attempted hijacking in the Beech Grove area of Dromore in the early hours of this morning. The pensioner had gone to move his car when he was approached by a man in his early 20s who demanded the keys. As the older man returned to his house he was punched 3 times and threatened.

ARSON

Police are treating a fire at a house in Magherafelt last night as arson. They were called to the blaze on Leckagh Drive along with the fire service just before 10pm. The PSNI says significant damage was caused to the front living room. No one was in the property at the time.

IRISH CUP

Cliftonville's 45 year wait to win the Irish Cup is over.

They came from behind to beat Linfield 3-1 in the showpiece this afternoon. Ronan Hale's stunning strike in extra-time gave Cliftonville the lead, before he secured the trophy in an empty net as Linfield pushed for an equaliser.

PROMOTION-RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

Ballymena United have avoided relegation from the Irish Premiership to the Championship.

They scored twice late in the promotion-relegation play-off last night to overturn a first-leg deficit to Institute and win the tie 2-1 on aggregate to maintain their place in the top flight.

ROCK THE BOAT

There was an attempt to set a new world record in Londonderry this morning....for the most people doing the rock the boat dance. Crowds filled Derry's Shipquay Street, to take part in the famous sit down dance.