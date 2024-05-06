Play Brightcove video

Some ratepayers have been complaining that borough councils have been letting the grass grow under their feet – literally.

Grass verges have been left uncut as measures to reduce costs are put in place.

But the idea of growing wildflowers to transform the overgrown areas has taken root and 'No Mow May' has become an annual event.

Depending on how green-fingered you are - mowing the lawn can be either a chore or therapeutic.

Either way, it seems, nature will love it if you leave your grass uncut, or at least a patch of it, to grow wild this month.

Robbie Lynn is a gardener by profession. He owns Premier Lawns and knows a thing or two about mowing grass.

“What I would recommend for the majority of people who want to get involved is to leave a small section of their garden to grow wild for May," he says.

"Or you just let the weeds grow in your potted plants. That’s another way of encouraging the wildlife to come into your garden."

Leaving grass to grow wild in public is also taking root despite criticism over roadside verges.

And while he’s not actually tiptoeing through the tulips, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is backing the 'No Mow May' initiative.

“Road safety will be our priority and we will continue to cut (road) sight lines," he said.

"But as a department that owns quite a significant amount of land, I felt it was only right that we joined 'No Mow May'.

"At its core is protecting our environment, promoting biodiversity, and allowing through that, wildflowers and colourful flora to flourish along our roadside verges. Causeway Coast and Glens Council is an example of how we can do this."

The minister added: “They've been working in partnership with my department for several years, and I visited the area today to formally congratulate them on their work, but also to continue to learn how we can do it better."

Leaving the mower in the shed a little longer will provide a feast for hungry pollinators, birds and insects as the wildflowers grow.

Robbie also recommends building a bug hotel by placing old hewn logs or old wood in a section of the garden and encouraging insects to nest there.

"That's a great way of getting the children involved in helping the environment too," he says.

Giving his advice for retaking control of your grass once no mow may is over, Robbie added: “Set the lawnmower to a high height and take it down slowly in the first couple of cuts."

