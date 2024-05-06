A 28-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a serious assault in Portadown.

Police said a man aged in his 30s was assaulted and struck with a "blunt instrument" in Montague Street on Sunday evening.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"In the early hours of Monday morning, we arrested a 28-year-old man, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into this attack, and we are continuing to appeal for information.

"We believe there may have been a second suspect, who made off towards the Union Street, Edgarstown area of the town."Anyone with any information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call Police on 101."

