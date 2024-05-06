A man who was arrested over online threats against a councillor who is set to become Northern Ireland’s first black mayor has been released.

The 30-year-old man was arrested by officers investigating a report of online threats towards an individual in the Londonderry area.

He has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, originally from Kenya, has been selected by the SDLP to be the next first citizen of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

On Sunday, Ms Seenoi-Barr said the racist abuse and death threats directed at her since her selection was announced had made her more determined to succeed in the role.

Her party leader Colum Eastwood has condemned the racist abuse and what he described as “very serious death threats”.

The process used by the SDLP to select her as mayor has also caused discontent within SDLP ranks in Londonderry, with two councillors resigning amid claims it was undemocratic.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.