'Portadown assault'

Police have made an arrest after a man was assaulted in Portadown.

Officers received reports shortly after six o'clock last night that a man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted and struck with a blunt instrument, in the Montague Street area.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

'Dublin shooting'

A man in his 20s has died in a shooting in Dublin.

Gardai responded in the early hours of this morning to an address in the south of the city following reports of shots being fired.

Despite treatment, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people have been arrested.

'Online threats'

A man who was arrested over online threats against a councillor who is set to become Northern Ireland’s first black mayor has been released.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, who is originally from Kenya, has been selected by the SDLP to be the next first citizen of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Her party leader Colum Eastwood has condemned the abuse.

Police say a 30-year-old man who was arrested by officers investigating a report of online threats towards an individual in the Londonderry area has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

'No Mow May'

Some ratepayers have complained that councils have been letting the grass grow under their feet.

Grass verges have been left uncut in some areas as measures to reduce costs are implemented.

But the idea of growing wildflowers to transform the overgrown areas has taken root and No Mow May has become an annual event.

