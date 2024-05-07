An 26-year-old Irish man has been jailed for life for the triple murder of his two sisters and brother. Andy Cash, 26, of Rossfied Avenue in the Tallaght area of Dublin, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the murders of his three siblings. Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley were violently killed in their home in September 2022. At the time, the commissioner of the Irish police service said it was one of the worst incidents he had heard of while senior politicians conveyed their condolences to the family and the community. A death notice posted online said the children were the “beloved and cherished” son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley and the “much-loved” brother and sisters of Margaret and Mikey. “Lisa, Chelsea and Christy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by their heartbroken family, grandparents Martin McDonagh, Martin and Mag, aunts, uncles, cousins, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Baby David, extended family and all their many friends,” the notice read. In Ireland, murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

