A Stormont minister will not appear at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as scheduled on Wednesday on medical advice. In a statement, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill said that current Economy Minister Conor Murphy has been advised to rest pending medical tests. Mr Murphy served as finance minister during the coronavirus pandemic. Ms O’Neill said: “Conor Murphy has been advised by his doctor to rest pending scheduled medical tests. He informed the Speaker on Friday that he would not be available to respond to an economy motion in the Assembly today.

“He has also informed the Covid inquiry that he will not be able to attend a hearing, scheduled for this week, also on medical advice. “First and foremost I wish Conor well and a full and speedy recovery. It is essential that, while under medical supervision he follows fully the medical advice he has been given and takes the time to rest and recover.”

The Covid Inquiry has been sitting in Belfast for the past week and is scheduled to continue for another week after Friday.

