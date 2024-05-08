Police have a confirmed a man has died and two children remain in hospital after a crash in Co Antrim on Tuesday.

He was Connor McNeill, who was 41 years old and from the Glenarm area.

The single vehicle crash happened on the Carnlough Road, Broughshane at around 3.30pm.

Police said Connor was driving a grey Nissan X-Trail when it crashed.

"Sadly, Connor was pronounced dead at the scene and two young children, passengers in the car, were taken to hospital following the collision where they remain receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

"Carnlough Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision and has now re-opened. "An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone travelling in the area at the time of the collision to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield by calling 101, quoting reference number 1089 07/05/24.” "You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

