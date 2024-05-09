Four children have escaped injury following a petrol bomb attack at a property in Co Tyrone.

The device caused scorch damage to the front door after it was thrown in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said one man aged in his 30s and four children were inside at the time but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation, to contact detectives on 101."

