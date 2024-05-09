A man aged in his 30s has died after a two-vehicle crash in Co Fermanagh.

A second man was also injured in the crash, however, his condition was described as not life threatening.

It happened in Newtownbutler on the Clones Road on Wednesday at around 6pm and involved a white Ford Connect van and a white Peugeot Partner van. Police, the fire service and ambulance service attended the scene.

The death happened just a day after Connor McNeill died in a crash in Co Antrim. He was travelling in his car with his two children whose injuries were described as not life threatening.

The latest death is the 23rd this year.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair stated: “A man aged in his 30s, the driver of the Ford van, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening. The Clones Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.” An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1625 08/05/24.

