A man has been arrested after a Glider staff member was threatened with a Stanley knife.

The incident happened in the Divis Street area of west Belfast on Friday.

A police spokesman said officers received a report shortly after 9.30pm that a man who had been travelling on a Glider became aggressive towards a male staff member, before lunging at him with a Stanley knife, and threatening him.

“The suspect, who is aged in his 20s, was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place,” they said.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

The spokesman added: “Any assault is completely unacceptable, but an attack on a member of staff who is assisting the local community is absolutely abhorrent.

“Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1857 10/05/24.”

