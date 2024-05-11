A man arrested by detectives investigating an attack in which a man was nailed to a fence in County Antrim has been released.

The victim was left with potentially life-changing injuries after the attack in Bushmills in the early hours of Sunday morning which police described as “barbaric”.

Detectives said a 37-year-old man had been detained under the Terrorism Act in the Bushmills area on Friday, but has since been released from custody following questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The investigation is continuing and anyone with information that could help with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police."

The weekend attack was widely condemned by local representatives who said it had shocked the area.

The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition was previously described as not life threatening.

Police said two vans parked in the public car park near Dundarave Park had been set on fire. One of the vehicles belonged to the man who had been assaulted.

Firefighters attended to extinguish the fires and both vans sustained extensive damage.

Officers said graffiti found on a nearby gable wall of a public toilets building was being linked to the assault and arson.

