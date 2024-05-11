Play Brightcove video

Man arrested after Glider staff member threatened with Stanley knife in west Belfast

A man has been arrested after a Glider staff member was threatened with a Stanley knife. The incident happened in the Divis Street area of west Belfast on Friday. A police spokesman said officers received a report shortly after 9.30pm that a man who had been travelling on a Glider became aggressive towards a male staff member, before lunging at him with a Stanley knife, and threatening him.

‘Whole country rooting’ for Bambie Thug, Irish premier says

The “whole country will be rooting” for Ireland’s Eurovision hopeful Bambie Thug, the Irish premier Simon Harris has said. Bambie Thug, 31, landed a place in the grand final following a vote for their performance of Doomsday Blue in the first semi-final. It makes them the first Irish finalist since 2018.

Where can you see the Northern Lights tonight?

The Northern Lights dazzled huge swaths of the UK overnight thanks to an “extreme” geomagnetic storm. While short nights limit the visibility window, there’s a "good chance" of sightings on Saturday night, especially across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales, a Met Office spokesperson told ITV News.

