The “whole country will be rooting” for Ireland’s Eurovision hopeful Bambie Thug, the Irish premier Simon Harris has said.

Bambie Thug, 31, landed a place in the grand final following a vote for their performance of Doomsday Blue in the first semi-final.

It makes them the first Irish finalist since 2018.

The Co Cork star’s hometown of Macroom is planning the “party to end all parties” on Saturday evening.

A stage and large screen will be erected in the town square so fans, who are being encouraged to wear green, white and gold, can watch the Eurovision final.

Organisers are also hopeful that live footage of their event can be beamed to Malmo so that Bambie can see their hometown support.

Asked what his message would be, Mr Harris said: “For the first time since 2018, Ireland is in the final of Eurovision – that is down to Bambie Thug.

“They have been absolutely incredible. They have done the country absolutely proud.

“I am so proud of them – as Taoiseach (premier) of this country – on the world stage, in front of a global audience doing Ireland proud.”

Speaking on Friday, he added: “So I wish Bambie Thug every good luck tomorrow night.

“I know the whole country will be rooting for them.”

Speaking to reporters in Co Cork, Mr Harris said: “I know particularly Cork will be rooting for them.

“We have a real chance and if we win the Eurovision, I’m quite sure Cork will have a very strong claim that if Cork won it, than maybe Cork should host it.”

On a related matter, the Irish leader said he intended to bring discussion on funding for a proposed event centre in Cork to a “conclusion” within a number of weeks.

“Cork needs its event centre and I’ve had conversations with coalition colleagues and others on this,” he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...