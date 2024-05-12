The Eurovision Song Contest was ‘Bambie Thug’s night’ in Irish eyes, the taoiseach had insisted. The “ouji pop” star secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first Eurovision grand final since 2018. Ireland attracted the top 12 point allocation from the Australian jury vote, as well as a 10 from the UK audience as part of a total of 136 from the overall audience vote, but ultimately failed to catch favourites Croatia and eventual winner Switzerland.

The singer said “love will always triumph hate” at the end of their dramatic performance on Saturday night. They was cheered on from their home town Macroom in Co Cork who watched their performance in Malmo on a big screen. It comes after the singer, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken. Irish premier Simon Harris congratulated Bambie Thug for a “stunning performance and tour de force at Eurovision 2024”. “They performed with passion, stopped us in our tracks and did us proud. The eruption of applause in the stadium at the end of Ireland’s performance spoke for itself,” he said in a statement. “Congratulations to Switzerland on the win and well done to Sweden for hosting another showstopper. Thank you to our closest musical ally in Europe – Australia – for our only douze points! “It’s Bambie Thug’s night as far as we’re concerned. “Well done Bambie.”

Earlier, TV presenter Graham Norton, who is providing commentary for BBC coverage, said the singer, who performed with their song Doomsday Blue, is “tipped to do extremely well”. He said: “I’m not a parent, but I might warn you that younger kids, I mean seriously, might find this next performance a little bit frightening.” He added: “Bambie Thug, such a great performer and Ireland have done a very good job of production this year and this is tipped to do extremely well.” On Saturday evening Ireland’s entry appeared on stage with the words “crown the witch”, in Ogham medieval script, on their body. The singer, who uses the pronouns they/them and has become the first Irish qualifier since 2018, has previously criticised Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, competing in the contest. Ahead of the final, Bambie said in an Instagram story: “I have raised multiple complaints to the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) regarding instances I have experienced this week. “Earlier today they confirmed to my delegation in front of others that Kan’s commentator had broken the rules of conduct during the Eurovision semi-final. “I have been patiently waiting to hear what action is set to be taken by the EBU following this rule break. “I have since seen a statement by EBU director-general Noel Curran which contradicts this earlier confirmation. “I am still waiting for an official update from the EBU. “I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Israeli broadcaster Kan told the PA news agency: “We wish everyone the best of luck tonight.” The organisers of Eurovision said: “Bambie Thug did not perform in dress rehearsal three and the footage of their performance in dress rehearsal two was used in its place. “They missed the dress rehearsal due to a situation that is currently being discussed with the EBU and song contest organisers.” Irish broadcaster RTE has reported that the singer called on organisers to address commentary made on Israeli television before their performance in Tuesday’s semi-final. They told the broadcaster: “I’m angry with other teams breaching their rules of the EBU, and still being allowed in. “So there’s definitely a war drum sounding in my heart to push the performance even more than I have done before.”

