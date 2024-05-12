Play Brightcove video

Firefighters work to extinguish gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) have dealt with an incident involving a large area of gorse on fire in the Mourne Mountains. NIFRS crews remained at the scene on Sunday afternoon after the fire had been extinguished to damp down the area near Leitrim Road in Hilltown. Eight pumping appliances incorporating 64 personnel attended the scene.

Teenager assaulted in Antrim had parts of both of ears bitten off

A teenager assaulted in Antrim had parts of both of his ears bitten off.

Police said the incident was reported at a licensed premises in the High Street area of the town shortly before 12.10am on Sunday.

“During the incident, a man, aged in his late teens, had part of each ear bitten off and attended hospital for treatment to his injuries,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said.

Eurovision Song Contest was ‘Bambie Thug’s night’ in Irish eyes, taoiseach insists

The Eurovision Song Contest was ‘Bambie Thug’s night’ in Irish eyes, the taoiseach had insisted.

The “ouji pop” star secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first Eurovision grand final since 2018.

Ireland attracted the top 12 point allocation from the Australian jury vote, as well as a 10 from the UK audience as part of a total of 136 from the overall audience vote, but ultimately failed to catch favourites Croatia and eventual winner Switzerland.

