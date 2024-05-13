Police say a device at the centre of a security alert in north Belfast was viable.

A number of homes were evacuated in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park areas overnight, after the suspicious object was found outside a property in the area.

“Police received a report at around 3.55am on Monday morning of a suspicious object located outside a property in the area," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations."

They continued: “A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area.

"Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101."