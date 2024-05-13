A woman's body has been found on a beach in Co Down.

Police attended the scene at the Seafront Road in Holywood on Monday morning.

They said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

A statement said: "Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood this morning.

"There are no further details at present."

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne described the news as "shocking".

Posting on social media he added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends at this most difficult time."

