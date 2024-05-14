There are fears for around 300 jobs after BT decided to close its call centre in Enniskillen.

It's understood the site provides support for EE mobile phone users.

Economy Minister Deirdre Hargey described the decision to withdraw the jobs by October as "extremely disappointing".

She said: "As a major employer in the region for over three decades, this decision is devastating for the workers and their families, and also for the wider community.”

Fears for the jobs were first raised in February.

BT said it recently closed a "generous" voluntary paid leavers offer which it said over 80% of colleagues took up.

It says it is proposing closing the site to the remaining desk based staff on 31 October - and that it has entered into consultant with those staff and unions.

BT said the Enniskillen centre required significant improvements to make it fit for purpose.

“We have now made the difficult decision to propose closing the site to the small number of remaining desk-based colleagues on 31 October and have entered into consultation with colleagues and trade union partners," the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to support all impacted colleagues throughout this process. These proposals will have no impact for customers.

"BT Group continues to make significant investments in the rollout of full fibre broadband and 5G mobile connectivity across Northern Ireland."

The economy minister said she has asked Invest NI to "ensure every step possible is taken to support the staff impacted".

She said: “In line with his commitment to regional balance Conor Murphy met with both CWU representatives and BT to retain these skilled jobs.

"He also supported Invest NI’s concerted efforts to work with BT to find an alternative site within Enniskillen so these jobs could be retained.

"I have asked Invest NI to ensure every step possible is taken to support the staff impacted.”

