Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill has apologised for attending the funeral of former IRA man Bobby Storey during Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The then-deputy First Minister and a number of Sinn Féin ministers attended the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast in June 2020 when there were restrictions on social gatherings.

Large crowds gathered on the streets for the send-off sparked controversy at the time, and the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard evidence that it chilled relations within the Executive. This included the ending of the joint Covid-19 press conferences with Ms O’Neill and the then First Minister Arlene Foster.

Previously Ms O'Neill said she would "never apologise for attending the funeral of a friend".

Giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday, Health Minister Robin Swann suggested it contributed to the public losing confidence in the Executive.

Ms O'Neill said her actions "compounded the hurt" of those families who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“I know that my actions also angered the families and for that I’m truly sorry. I am sorry for going and I’m sorry for the harm that’s been caused after [it],” she told the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Asked if she realised the anger that going to the funeral would cause, she said: “I didn’t but I ought to have. “I’ve said it publicly on a number of occasions about how sorry I am and I am absolutely, from the bottom of my heart, sorry. “I do accept wholeheartedly that I in some way damaged our Executive relations with colleagues who had been working very hard with me the whole way through, and I also accept wholeheartedly that I damaged the public health messaging and I had work to do to regain that.”

Thousands attended the funeral of Bobby Storey.

Ms O'Neill was the deputy First Minister when in June 2020 she and other Executive ministers from her party attended the funeral of the veteran IRA man, despite restrictions on such gatherings.

Inquiry chair Baroness Hallett put to Ms O’Neill that her criticisms of former prime minister Boris Johnson and allegations of lockdown parties at Downing Street were “hypocritical”. Ms O’Neill responded: “I don’t think so because they are two very different things in terms of the Boris Johnson approach of partying the whole way through the pandemic and drinking their way through it, to be quite blunt.” Baroness Hallett said: “We didn’t find out about the partying until after the pandemic, what you did was to do something the normal bereaved couldn’t do because you wanted to go to a friend’s funeral. Isn’t saying that what Boris Johnson’s government did was wrong sort of hypocritical?” “No, I don’t think so because what I did I did under the understanding of the regulations at that time. “But I do accept wholeheartedly that I in some way damaged our Executive relations with colleagues who had been working very hard with me the whole way through. “I also accept wholeheartedly that I damaged the public health messaging, and I had work to do to regain that. But I did that, I worked hard to regain that trust and confidence and to lead us for the next year and a half through the pandemic.” Baroness Hallett said she was pressing because “the point of principle is that those who set the rules should obey the rules, both in spirit and in the letter”. Ms O’Neill: “Yes, I should have anticipated the outworking of what I did.” She added that she attended the funeral on a personal invitation, with a cortege of 30 people. “That’s the basis on which I attended but I am sorry, I am sorry. I should have anticipated what would happen in the aftermath and that is why I worked hard to try to regain that confidence and trust,” she said. “Equally and more importantly, I think it’s about all the families of bereaved and people who went through horrific circumstance and the experience that they’ve had. It’s just horrendous and I would never set out to try to compound that or in any way make it more difficult for them to deal with their grief.” Asked about an answer she gave at the start of Tuesday’s Covid-19 inquiry hearing that she did provide the leadership that the people of Northern Ireland deserved during the Covid-19 pandemic, Michelle O’Neill added that she “didn’t say everything was perfect all of the time”. “I do believe that I did lead from the front the whole way through the pandemic, as did all of my Executive colleagues,” she told the inquiry. “I do believe that I learned the whole way through, albeit I put my hands up (on attending the Storey funeral), because that took away from all of the work that I had to put into trying to lead us through the pandemic, which was hard on everybody, right across society.”

In April 2021, Ms O’Neill offered a “heartfelt and unreserved apology” to families bereaved in the pandemic for her actions in relation to attending the funeral. It came when the Assembly was recalled from Easter recess to debate a motion of censure against her. Ms O’Neill told MLAs she was “truly sorry” for the hurt caused to those who had lost loved ones. However, Ms O’Neill was then criticised for her apology not including an admission that she had been wrong to attend the funeral when strict limitations on public gatherings were in place.

Michelle O'Neill attends the Covid Inquiry in Belfast. Credit: PA

I did not play politics during pandemic – O’Neill

At the beginning of the hearing, Ms O'Neill denied "absolutley," "playing politics" during the pandemic. Asked if she felt she gave good leadership to Northern Ireland with then First Minister Arlene Foster during the pandemic, Ms O’Neill said she did. Ms O’Neill was shown a tense WhatsApp message exchange with Baroness Foster dated March 21 2020. Baroness Foster tells Ms O’Neill in the exchange that she felt her “public undermining of Robin (Swann) was totally uncalled for”. “If you want to effect change in a policy you are going completely the wrong way about it. You are playing politics when things are much too serious. “It is hugely disappointing but unfortunately I’m not surprised.”

Ms O’Neill responded in the exchange: “It’s too serious to tolerate. Lives will be lost. Start listening.” Baroness Foster went on to query whether Ms O’Neill was “calling two of your ministerial colleagues incompetent”, adding “Naomi (Long) and Robin (Swann) have both raised concerns about your behaviour”, and urged her to be “more collegiate”. Ms O’Neill responded: “The department is not serving Robin. We are not being served well by the civil service. This is a time to knock head and to get them to act with haste. Our nurses are crying out for help to do their jobs. I spoke to many from the western trust area over this week and they need us to fight for them.”Lead counsel to the inquiry Clair Dobbin KC put to Ms O’Neill the accusation of playing politics. Ms O’Neill said she “absolutely” rejects that she played politics over Covid-19 measures. She also pointed out the exchange came in the context of disagreement within the Executive around the closure of schools. “As I said, I refute the allegation of playing politics, this was about what I thought was the right thing to do,” she told the inquiry. She said that she was “trying to find consensus around the Executive table” around issues such as school closures. Responding to exchanges between her and Baroness Foster, Ms O’Neill said: “We had a difference of approach, that’s not politicking, [it’s] about what’s the right way and what’s the wrong way. “As I said, I refute the allegation of playing politics, this was about what I thought was the right thing to do.”

Meanwhile, former finance minister Conor Murphy has been excused from giving evidence at a public hearing of the Covid-19 Inquiry on medical grounds. Lead counsel to the inquiry Clair Dobbins KC said they had been informed that he’s “undergone further medical treatment and that he’s been advised that he should rest for two weeks, pending further advice”. “We would respectfully request that his witness statement is published on the inquiry website after this hearing has concluded,” Ms Dobbins said, adding that they would return later to consider whether they would need to hear from Mr Murphy “at a later date”.

