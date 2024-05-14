School support workers in Northern Ireland are set to go on strike once again in a dispute over pay .

Classroom assistants, school bus drivers and cooks from a number of unions will be taking part in the industrial action from next Monday.

Unions say staff are being paid significantly less than the current national minimum wage.

NIPSA has called strike action on school buses on 20, 21 and 22 May, and 3 and 4 June.

Unite said school support staff will strike from Monday 20 May for three days until 22 May, with further strike days planned in June.

GMB said more than 3,000 members working in education - including classroom assistants, drivers, bus escorts, catering staff, cleaning staff, administrative, building supervisors and technicians - will take four days of action on 20 and 21 May and 3 and 4 June.

Alan Perry from the GMB union said it, along with Nipsa, Unison and Unite, is "fighting for a fully funded implementation of the education pay and grading review for these workers".

