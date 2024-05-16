A man aged in his 70s has died following an incident on a farm in County Londonderry.

Police are currently at the scene in the Cullyrammer Road area of Garvagh.

Two other men were injured during the farm incident on Thursday morning and were taken to hospital.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland said, “HSENI is aware of in an incident in the Garvagh area and is in attendance.”

