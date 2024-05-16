A man has been arrested following an assault on a mobile speed camera worker.

The 60-year-old was questioned on suspicion of assault on a police-designated person and vehicle tampering following the incident in Co Antrim.

A police spokesperson said they received a call for assistance from colleagues operating a Road Safety Partnership van in Crumlin on Wednesday.

The man was later released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

Chief Inspector Rory Bradley said it was the latest in a number of recent incidents in which members of the public have approached Road Safety Partnership vans and attempted to impede them in their work.

“This must stop,” he said.

“Anyone who directs verbal or physical abuse towards camera operators can expect to be dealt with by police and the courts thereafter.

“The purpose of Safety Camera van deployments is to slow drivers’ speeds and keep everyone safer on the roads.

“The vans are deployed to locations across Northern Ireland where there is a proven history of collisions, or where the local community has requested speed enforcement action.

“Unfortunately, 23 people have been killed on our roads already this year. Speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ causes of these collisions.

“Our safety camera vans are a key element in reducing drivers’ speed and we remain resolute in our determination to prevent the unnecessary deaths, injury and the harm speeding causes in communities.”

