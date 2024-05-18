Play Brightcove video

Craigavon Goose Attack

Police are investigating after a goose was attacked and impaled with a white pole by a number of youths.

The attack happened on Friday afternoon in the Lakelands area of Craigavon at around 4pm.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or has CCTV to come forwards.

The attack has been widely condemened as a senseless act of cruelty.

Drug Seizure

Two men have been arrested after £2.1 million worth of cannabis was seized in Co Tyrone this morning.

Searches were carried out at properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas.

A 37 and 48 year old are being questioned on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Firearm Arrest

Police are appealing for information following reports that a man was seen brandishing a suspected gun in west Belfast.

The incident occurred on the Falls Road on Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 8.15am, it was reported that a man had been seen with what was believed to have been a handgun in the vicinity of the Cullingtree Road.

“Officers attended and approached the man and seized two imitation firearms from his possession.

Little Amal

There were large crowds in Belfast earlier today for the May Queen procession.

The parade was lead by Little Amal - she's the 12 foot puppet of a 10 year old Syrian refugee, representing young refugees who've fled the war torn country.

It's one of a number of events taking place over the next few days ahead of her travelling to Londonderry, Newcastle and Newry before heading to Dundalk and Dublin .

