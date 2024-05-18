Police are investigating after it received a report of youths attacking and seriously injuring a goose in the Lakelands area of Craigavon.

The attack was highlighted by the Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes Facebook page which said in a post that the goose was impaled with a while pole by two people.

The post said the USPCA had been informed of the attack.

The attack happened on Friday afternoon at around 3:30pm.

Police say their enquiries are ongoing and are urging anyone with information to get in touch with them on 101 quoting reference 1162 of 17/05/24.

