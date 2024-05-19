Northern Ireland has a new boxing World Champion.

Belfast fighter Anto Cacace produced a superb performance to pull off a huge upset against Joe Cordina to take the IBF super featherweight world title in Saudi Arabia last night.

The Andytown Apache was in brilliant form, dominating the unbeaten champion throughout the fight.

Cacace's punching power dropped Cordina in the third round.

The bell saved Cordina but he was in trouble again in the eighth round. Cacace landed a big right hand and fired in a salvo of punches forcing the referee Bob Williams to stop the fight. The win adds the IBF belt to Cacace's IBO belt.

In the ring following the victory, he said: "I am in shock, no-one gave me a chance to do this. He paid tribute to his team which helped him get to Saudi Arabia for the fight.

"Joe is a hell of a competitor, an Olympian and a two-time world champion. I have nothing but respect for him and I want to run it back.

"A wee lad from Andytown coming all the way over to Saudi Arabia and smashed up the champion."

