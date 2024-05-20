Thousands of school support staff across Northern Ireland are striking with the warning that further action will follow if a resolution to their concerns over pay is not found. Workers such as bus drivers, classroom assistants, cleaning and canteen staff will be on strike for part of this week, with two further days of action planned for June. Stormont’s Department of Education has said the strikes will have a “significant detrimental impact” on children. Education workers in the Unite, GMB and Nipsa trade unions are taking part in the action over pay and grading. Unison has also said its members will be continuing with industrial action, although the union is not taking part in this week’s strikes. Unite and Nipsa members will go on strike from Monday to Wednesday, while GMB members will strike on Monday and Tuesday. Members of all three unions will continue their industrial action on June 3 and 4. While teaching unions in Northern Ireland accepted a pay offer earlier this year, agreement has not been reached with support staff. Unions have said support staff are among the lowest paid workers in the education sector, stating many are paid less than the current national minimum wage. A department spokesperson said Education Minister Paul Givan recognises “the vital contribution made by our support staff and agrees they deserve to be paid appropriately for the important jobs they do”. The spokesperson added: “However, this industrial action will have a significant detrimental impact on our children and young people, particularly the most vulnerable children with special educational needs. “The minister bid for the £180million that would be required to implement the pay and grading review, but given the numerous other competing pressures, the Executive did not have the funding required, so they agreed that the Minister of Finance (Caoimhe Archibald) should seek approval from HM Treasury to bring forward funding from future years to enable implementation.” Nipsa deputy general secretary, Patrick Mulholland, said: “Education workers feel betrayed and insulted by the failure of the Northern Ireland Assembly to address the pay and grading review issues. “Workers in education have been pushed into poverty and urgently need these issues addressed. “Unless there is justice for education workers, we are facing intensified action in the run-up to the summer and a storm of industrial strife in September.” GMB senior organiser Alan Perry said members in non-teaching roles are “angry and frustrated”. He said: ”They have simply had enough; they’ve yet to be acknowledged for their job roles despite the Education Authority agreeing the business case for the pay and grading review dating back to 2018. “Our members will not be used as political pawns by the Northern Ireland Executive – it’s time to pay them what they are worth. “Failure to do so will result in further industrial action.” Unison representative for education workers in Northern Ireland Catherine McKenna said: “All parties have publicly declared support for this just cause. “Now it is time for them to deliver. “They need to ensure the dispute will be settled and school gates will open for the new school year. “While hoping for the best we will not accept indefinite delay. “We are preparing to extend future industrial action.” The Education Authority is responsible for funding schools, staff, transport, meals, maintenance and support for children with special educational needs (SEN). A statement on its website said: “Where possible, we are taking steps to mitigate the impact of the action. “However, given the scale of the industrial action, disruption is expected to be widespread.” It said this could include disruption to home to school transport and school meals. In February, Stormont ministers agreed to release £688million to make outstanding pay awards for public sector workers in Northern Ireland. However, unrest among some sectors seeking pay parity with the rest of the UK has continued. Later this week, junior doctors will take part in a two-day strike. Health chiefs have warned that patients will experience widespread disruption.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.