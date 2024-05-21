Play Brightcove video

The government has announced another interim payment of £210,000 for those affected by the contaminated blood scandal.

Payments are to made before the end of the summer and its hoped full compensation will be made before the end of the year.

Health minister Robin Swann told the Assembly today said there would be 'no post code differential' in payments and any further delay would be another failure.

Contaminated blood products exacted a heavy price from Hemophiliacs in Northern Ireland.

At least 100 were infected with HIV or Hepatitis, condemned to death or a life of illness because of their treatments.

Most came under the care of Dr Elizabeth Mayne at the Belfast Hemophilia Center in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Inquiry described her manner toward her patients as “Paternalism writ large”.

Dr Mayne was the doctor at the very centre of the scandal in Northern Ireland - one of her patients was Anthony O'Sullivan.

His daughter Sinead told UTV: "She was like a mother figure to him, he trusted her so much.

"The whole family grew up talking about her, knowing her, thinking she was amazing..."

In a clip of Dr Mayne filmed in 1976 by UTV, she extols the virtues of a new medical breakthrough - called Factor 8 it was used to treat Catherine Kerr's husband Neil.

But Factor 8 was made from risky blood sources, and deadly diseases lurked within - HIV and Hepatitis.

Neil raised safety concerns but Dr Mayne dismissed them.

In the UTV archive footage, Dr Mayne talked about it being a wonder treatment and said "sometimes a little virus does slip in".

Catherine said: "And patients paid with their lives."

Catherine added: "There's so much evidence now that they knew what they were doing, they knew they were using contaminated blood, I'll never forgive her."

Sinead added: "She hurt so many people, not even just by giving the Factor but how she treated them then and how she spoke to people and how she spoke about people, she showed no remorse."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.