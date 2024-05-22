A preliminary enquiry (PE) to establish whether there is sufficient evidence to send former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to trial over historical sex offences will take place on July 3, a court has heard. The date for the committal proceedings was fixed when the case against Donaldson and his co-accused, his wife Eleanor Donaldson, was briefly mentioned at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Neither accused was in court, having been excused from attending. Sir Jeffrey will have to attend the hearing in July. The 61-year-old MP for Lagan Valley was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March. He faces 11 charges – one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency and nine of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 2006. The offences relate to two alleged victims.

His wife, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences. The next review hearing in the case will take place on June 12.

When Sir Jeffrey informed the DUP of his resignation, he told the party he intended to contest the charges.

Barrister Fiona O’Kane for the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service gave an update on progress of the case on Wednesday. “The case is progressing quite expeditiously,” she told District Judge Eamonn King. “The position this morning is that we would hope to be able to have the PE (preliminary enquiry) itself on the 3rd of July.” She said the review hearing on June 12 would provide an opportunity to check that progress towards the PE date was still on track. The barrister said papers on the case were being prepared. “I understand that both defendants’ solicitors will accept service of the papers to facilitate the progress of the PE so that makes matters a lot easier,” she added. A lawyer representing Eleanor Donaldson questioned whether the PE could be brought forward to the June 12 hearing date. When Ms O’Kane indicated that would not be possible he said he was content not to pursue that request.

