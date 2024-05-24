The DUP has announced that Jonathan Buckley will be its candidate in the Lagan Valley constituency at the General Election – the seat currently held by former party leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

Mr Buckley is currently a party MLA in the Upper Bann constituency.

Making the announcement in Belfast, interim party leader Gavin Robinson said: “With recent changes in Lagan Valley boundaries, almost 7,000 who were formerly in his Upper Bann constituency have now moved to Lagan Valley. Jonathan has strong links, including through family to the Lisburn and wider Lagan Valley area.”

Mr Robinson described Mr Buckley as the “next generation advocate” for unionist voters in Lagan Valley.

He said Lagan Valley MLAs Emma Little-Pengelly and Paul Givan would continue in their roles as deputy First Minister and Education Minister.

Donaldson’s lawyer announced this week that he would not be seeking re-election after he was charged with a number of historical sex offences. He denies the offences.

The party also announced that Belfast City councillor Tracy Kelly would be the candidate in the Belfast South and Mid Down constituency.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…