What started out as a car washing business to help fund university has since geared up to become an opportunity to work on rare multi-million pound supercars, including a world exclusive-limited edition Lamborghini Contach.

Mark Smiley started his business when he was just 16-years-old and little did he believe that almost 20 years later, his work would be showcased on a global stage thanks to a chance encounter with a London based millionaire.

"I was at a car event in London and we ended up in a champagne tent," he told UTV.

"While we were there a guy sat down beside us and we started to talk about cars, and he wanted to buy a car so I gave him some advice which he seemed to appreciate and we just hit it off.

"He then mentioned the Concorso d-Eleganza in Italy and I said that my dream was to prepare a car for that event, and he said that one day he would own a car for that event, it was like we were meant to be.

"Then fast forward maybe six or seven months and he purchased a car that was deemed good enough to attend the event.

"He was in London, we were here in Cushendall, so I drew up a proposal, told him the history of the business and the events we had done in the past. The owner could have picked anybody to repair his car, but he chose us."

Mark then travelled to London where he picked up the car in a bespoke transport shuttle van before bringing it to Co Antrim. "We kept (the owner) informed throughout the process with pictures and videos of what we were doing, and he said he was absolutely blown away by the result," explained Mark.

"We left every possible inch of the car like new, without replacing anything or repainting anything, it turned out incredible.

"It's a joy working on these cars, we see a lot of beautiful cars in this country but to see a car that's 1990, with 17,000 miles, that's one-of-one colour - you just can't not be delighted working on something like that, it's a huge honour."

The unique car is now in Italy where, this weekend, it will be judged alongside other classic and vintage models.

Mark's message for those hoping to break into the industry at a young age, is to "go for it".

"I couldn’t recommend it enough for youngsters today, as you can get to travel the world.

"A lot of youngsters now are drilled in that you have to go to university, but if you’re passionate and skilled at it, then you should go for it."

